Facility augmentation of Bharat Biotech, 3 other PSEs being supported for augmented production of Covaxin

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Friday informed that facility augmentation of Bharat Biotech and three other public sector enterprises (PSEs) are being supported and for augmented production of Covaxin.

The manufacturing cost of medicine/vaccine is dependent on factors such as development cost, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) cost, technology, vaccine platform and scale of production in different companies, informed the ministry in an official release.

Department of Biotechnology has informed that under "Mission COVID Suraksha- the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission", being implemented by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of DBT, facility augmentation of Bharat Biotech and three Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) including Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Limited, Mumbai; Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL); Hyderabad; Bharat Immunologicals Biologicals Corporation Limited (BIBCOL), Bulandshahr; is being supported, for augmented production of Covaxin.

Further, technology transfer of Covaxin production to Gujarat COVID Vaccine Consortium (GCVC), comprising Hester Biosciences, OmniBRx Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre(GBRC), Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Gujarat; is being facilitated by the Department of Biotechnology, with a view to enhance the production of Covaxin in the coming months.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has provided 100 per cent advance to domestic vaccine manufacturers in respect of procurement orders placed with them. These funds can be used by such manufacturers for their capacity augmentation. The Government has also provided financial assistance to one of the vaccine manufacturer i.e. M/s Biological E for 'At-risk manufacturing' of COVID-19 vaccine.



Further, the Central Drug Standards and Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has put in place a system for fast track processing of the application for clinical trial and approval for COVID-19 vaccines.

The Government of India is also providing 15 days advance visibility of vaccine availability to States/UTs with an advice to prepare and publicize in advance district-wise and COVID-19 Vaccination Centers wise (CVCs) plan for accelerating the coverage of COVID-19 vaccination and for the convenience of citizens.

Further, a communication strategy is in place which is being implemented across all States/UTs with a focus to sustain vaccine confidence and address vaccine hesitancy. Accessibility to vaccination is being facilitated by involving Private CVCs, workplace CVCs and 'Near to Home' CVCs. The Government of India regularly reviews the progress of the National COVID-19 vaccination programme with all States/UTs to expedite its progress.

The Government of India has made all arrangements to secure COVID-19 vaccines for the eligible beneficiaries as per production and the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. It is expected that an adequate quantity of COVID vaccine will be available between January 2021 to December 2021 to vaccinate eligible beneficiaries aged 18 years and above.

This information was given by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in Rajya Sabha yesterday. (ANI)

