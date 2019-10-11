Facing acute shortage of arms, terrorists are attempting to snatch them from police: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Northern Army commander Lt General Ranbir Singh said that terrorists are facing acute shortage of arms and hence are attempting to snatch the weapons from Police Stations or from Special Police Officers (SPOs).

"There is no doubt that terrorists are facing a big shortage of arms and are attempting to snatch it from Police Stations or from Special Police Officers. Pakistan is in crisis and also trying different means to sent arms inside Jammu and Kashmir," said Ranbir Singh said while addressing media persons at an event here on Friday.

He said that Pakistan is trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Terrorist infrastructure are operating in Pakistan, the terrorist camps operate from where they try to send infiltrators in Jammu and Kashmir. They give the arms and other support," said Singh.

He further said that about 200-300 terrorists are trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir while approximately 500 of them are being trained at launch-pads across the border.

"Outer counter-infiltration grid is very strong and we are successfully thwarting any attempt by terrorist to infiltrate," he said (ANI)

