Facing financial crisis, Uttarakhand transporters start surrendering vehicles

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): Transporters of Uttarakhand, who are facing a financial crisis due to COVID-19 crisis, have started surrendering their vehicles. Applications to surrender 380 buses and trucks in Garhwal division have already been made in the Transport Department and the number is likely to increase in the coming days.

Uttarakhand Roadways Mahasangh says that in the current situation it is not possible to ply buses. The president of the union, Sudhir Rai, says that the transport sector is going through a very bad phase due to the halt of tourism activities amid the pandemic.

"Although the government has given some concessions but it is of no help," said Rai.

The state government had doubled passenger fares but it could not bring public transport back on track as there are no passengers.

Jeet Singh Patwal, President of Garhwal Mandal Operators Union said, "The process of surrendering many vehicles has been started, driving vehicles is difficult in today's situation. The decision of the state government to double the fare is also not right."

Surendra Dasila, President of Kumaon Mandal Operators Union said that though the buses have not been surrendered yet, it is impossible to run the buses in the present situation.

Uttarakhand Roadways needs Rs 75 lakh daily for their employees' salary etc, but in the last two days, only Rs 5 lakh 27 thousand has been earned as their rent. (ANI)

