Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo)
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo)

Facing flak, Ravi Shankar Prasad withdraws statement on Indian economy

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): After Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad faced flak for his comment that the country's economy is sound, the BJP leader on Sunday withdrew his remark.
However, Prasad also defended his statement saying it was factually correct and expressed regret that one part of his remark was "completely twisted out of context".
"My comments made yesterday in Mumbai about three films making Rs 120 crore in a single day -- the highest ever, was a factually correct statement. I had stated this as I was in Mumbai - the film capital of India. We are very proud of our film industry which provides employment to lakhs of people and contributes significantly by way of taxes," he said.
"I had also explained in detail about various measures the government has taken as a pro-people move to strengthen our economy. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi always cares for the sensitivity of common people. Entire video of my media interaction is available on my social media handle. Yet I regret to note that one part of my statement has been completely twisted out of context. Being a sensitive person I withdraw this comment," the Union Minister said.
Dismissing concerns about economic slowdown, Prasad on Saturday cited the earnings of the three movies on October 2, saying they collectively earned Rs 120 crore in a day and hence the economy of the country is "sound".
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the Union Minister had said: "On October 2, three movies were released. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta had said that the day saw earning of over Rs 120 crore, a record by the three movies. The economy of the country is sound. That is why there is a return of Rs 120 crore in a day."
Following this, the opposition parties chided Prasad for his comment and accused the Centre of not creating enough jobs for the youth and for not taking enough steps to push economic growth. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:32 IST

Valmiki community in J-K was deprived of basic rights until...

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that until abrogation of Article 370, Valmiki community in Jammu and Kashmir was deprived of basic rights.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:19 IST

Bihar Floods: Locals protest outside Deputy CM residence in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Locals of Rajendra Nagar area here protested on Sunday outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi over recent water-logging and floods in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:17 IST

President Kovind meets PM Modi's mother during his visit to Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on his two-day visit to Gujarat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben at her residence here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:50 IST

Govt has delivered on promises made on OROP: JP Nadda

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): BJP National Working President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the government has delivered on its promises made with regards to One Rank One Pension (OROP).

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:46 IST

Navy evacuates policewoman who suffered stroke from Lakshwadeep to Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 13 (ANI):A 49-year-old Lakshwadeep policewoman, who suffered a stroke was evacuated from Agatti island to Kochi on a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:26 IST

Rajasthan: 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Bikaner city

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): An earthquake rattled Bikaner city of Rajasthan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:25 IST

Congress workers stage protest over G Parameshwara's PA suicide

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Congress workers on Friday sought justice for former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara's Personal Assistant (PA) who allegedly committed suicide following IT raids and asserted that the central government is using the investigating agencies to take polit

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:24 IST

This Diwali, Shah has task cut out for MPs- get clicked with...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): An year after the launch of the ambitious Ayushman Bharat program, promising universal health care to Indian citizens, the BJP has asked its leaders to get themselves clicked with the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:23 IST

Rajnath attacks Cong over shashtra puja controversy, says such...

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday chided the Congress over their criticism of the shashtra puja after the former received the first Rafale fighter jet in France, saying that such statements "only strengthens" Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:08 IST

Mumbai fire: Two including fire fighter hospitalised due to asphyxiation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Amidst fire fighting operation here at a residential building on Sunday, a fire-personnel was rushed to a hospital following asphyxiation (suffocation) and "dehydration" while another person, stranded inside the building and was found unconscious, was res

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:01 IST

Andhra: 2 arrested for smuggling over 700 tortoises from Odisha

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Andhra police arrested two people and seized over 700 tortoises in Korukollu village of Krishna district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:51 IST

Agriculture, youth, healthcare prime focus in BJP's Haryana manifesto

Chandigarh [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The BJP on Sunday released its manifesto and made a host of promises to woo the electorates ahead of forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More
iocl