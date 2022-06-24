Facing rebellion, Shiv Sena calls meeting of national executive committee tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): After addressing the district chiefs of Shiv Sena on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the party's national executive committee tomorrow at 1 pm.

The meeting will be held in Shiv Sena Bhavan in which the Chief Minister will join virtually.

Earlier today, Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs virtually wherein he said that the rebel MLAs who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party".

"I have said it earlier also that I don't have anything to do with power. The people who used to say that they would rather die than leave Shiv Sena have fled today," the Shiv Sena chief said during his virtual address at the meeting.

"The rebel MLAs want to break the party. I had never thought in dreams that I would become the chief minister. I have left Varsha Bungalow but not the will to fight," he added.

Targetting Shinde, Thackeray said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him.

Notably, the Chief Minister had vacated the official residence of the CM on Wednesday night and moved to his family residence 'Matoshree' along with his family.



"I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department which I held. His own son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son. A lot of allegations are levelled against me," he said.

"If they have courage, they should go among people without taking Balasaheb & Shiv Sena's names," he added.

Thackeray, who underwent a cervical spine surgery last year, said, "I had pain in my neck and head, I was not able to work properly, I could not open my eyes but I did not care about it. Shivaji Maharaj was defeated but people were always with him."

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar arrived at Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

The leaders were accompanied by state minister Jayant Patil and NCP leader Praful Patel.

The leaders are expected to discuss ways to prevent the fall of the MVA government, which also includes Congress.

Ajit Pawar said earlier in the day that the NCP stands with the Chief Minister and will try to "keep the government stable".

The crisis continued to plague Shiv Sena with rebel leader Eknath Shinde claiming support of 38 party MLAs. (ANI)

