Factory blast kills 2 and injures 2 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): At least two people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a blast at a factory here on Wednesday.

The blast took place in Velu village of the district around 11 am when an oil tanker kept in the factory caught fire.

Sparks emanating from a welding work was the cause of the fire.

The blast was so intense that body parts of the deceased and other objects flew high in the air. (ANI)

