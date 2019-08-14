Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): At least two people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a blast at a factory here on Wednesday.
The blast took place in Velu village of the district around 11 am when an oil tanker kept in the factory caught fire.
Sparks emanating from a welding work was the cause of the fire.
The blast was so intense that body parts of the deceased and other objects flew high in the air. (ANI)
Factory blast kills 2 and injures 2 in Pune
ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:44 IST
