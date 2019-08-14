Representative image
Representative image

Factory blast kills 2 and injures 2 in Pune

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:44 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): At least two people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a blast at a factory here on Wednesday.
The blast took place in Velu village of the district around 11 am when an oil tanker kept in the factory caught fire.
Sparks emanating from a welding work was the cause of the fire.
The blast was so intense that body parts of the deceased and other objects flew high in the air. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:54 IST

Maharashtra: CM reviews preparedness for Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed preparedness for the upcoming Ganesh Festival in the state with senior police, civic officials and various Ganesh Mandals in a meeting here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:48 IST

Andhra:1 dead, 3 children missing after getting washed away in river

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Penna river turned deadly for four people including three children and a youth who lost his life after being washed away in the river at Kamalapuram village in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh last evening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:48 IST

President confers medals to Fire Service, Home Guards, Civil...

New Delhi [India] Aug 14 (ANI): President Ramnath Kovind has awarded 'Fire Service Medals' to 56 personnel and 'Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals' to 44 personnel on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:47 IST

Karnataka: 62-year-old elephant dies in Udupi district

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A 62-year-old female elephant named Indira died in Udupi district on Tuesday due to prolonged fever over the past twenty days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:38 IST

Locals rescue some people from flooded bridge of Sagar District

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Aug 14 (ANI): In an act of great courage, the locals of Madhya Pradesh's Dari village have helped in rescuing some people here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:37 IST

I might be shot dead by followers of Godse, says Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that he might be killed by the followers of Nathuram Godse, who shot Mahatma Gandhi dead since he is against the abrogation of Article 370, which was recently scrapped by Central the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:28 IST

Over 500 cases of infiltration, exfiltration registered in 6...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF), Frontiers Headquarters, South Bengal, Y B Khurania, on Wednesday said that over 500 cases of infiltration or exfiltration including both Bangladeshi and Indian nationals were registered in the first 6 m

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:23 IST

Karnataka: Floods claim 58 lives, 15 missing

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Floods in Karnataka have claimed the lives of 58 people while 15 others are missing, official data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:19 IST

Situation under control, restrictions will be further lifted...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The government on Wednesday said that law and order was under control in Jammu and Kashmir, and barring some "localised incidents" which led to a few pellet injuries that were treated, no major violence has been reported in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:18 IST

Noida: Builder mortgages sold out flat, Bank serves notice to flat buyers

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Families residing in Noida's Sec-75 Gardenia Gateway were served with bank notices to vacate their houses by August 20, after builder Manoj Rai failed to pay Rs 78.45 Crore loan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:00 IST

19 ITBP officials to be conferred with medals on 73rd I-Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): As many as 19 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials have been announced to be conferred with Police Medals on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, said ITBP in an official release on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:51 IST

#HappyBirthdayBeta: Indian Twitter users troll Pak on its I-Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): With Pakistan celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on Wednesday, Indian Twitter users took a dig at the neighbouring country with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBeta, which rocketed to micro-blogging website's top five trends in the nation.

Read More
iocl