Factory owner robbed of nearly Rs 11 lakhs in Haryana's Hisar, burnt alive in car

Hisar (Haryana) [India], October 8 (ANI): A factory owner was robbed of nearly Rs 11 lakhs and was allegedly torched to death inside his car by robbers in Hisar on Tuesday night, police said.

The victim, Ram Mehar of Datta village in Hisar, was the owner of a factory in Hisar's Barwala town.



"The incident happened near Bhatla in Hisar district. At 12:05 am on Tuesday, we received a call from Datta's ex-sarpanch Jaiveer. He called me and said that his uncle's son Ram Mehar is being followed by two bikers and one car. On the call, ex-sarpanch said that they want to loot Ram Mehar. They looted Rs 10.90 lakh from him and torched him to death in his car," Sadar Hansi station house officer Kashmiri Lal told reporters.

Police has registered a case and further investigation is underway, police said.

"My brother has withdrawn money for business purposes. He was coming back to the home from the factory. He called us and said that he was being followed by two bikers and a car. When we reached at the location given by him, his car was burning and he died there. Money was also looted," said Amit, brother of the deceased businessman. (ANI)

