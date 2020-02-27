Factually inaccurate, misleading: MEA rebuffs US panel body's statement on Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday termed the statement issued by United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Delhi violence as "factually inaccurate and misleading" and said it is seen as an attempt towards politicising the issue.

"Seen comments made by United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), sections of media and a few individuals on recent incidents of violence in Delhi. These are factually inaccurate and misleading, and appear to be aimed at politicising the issue," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Kumar, through the statement, urged to desist from making "irresponsible comments" at the time when the law enforcement agencies were toiling to curb violence and establish peace.

"Our law enforcement agencies are working on the ground to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy. Senior representatives of the Government have been involved in that process. Prime Minister has publicly appealed for peace and brotherhood. We would urge that irresponsible comments are not made at this sensitive time," the statement read.

Earlier on Wednesday, USCIRF had condemned and expressed "grave concern" over violence taking place in Delhi and said they are targetted against a minority community.

At least 32 people have been killed in the violence that has engulfed North-East Delhi for the past few days. While 30 people have died at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, two have died at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Violence had erupted after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other. (ANI)

