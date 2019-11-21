President Ram Nath Kovind. File photo/ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind. File photo/ANI

Faculty and course members of 59th NDC call on President Kovind

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The faculty and course members of the 59th Course of the National Development Council (NDC) on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "The success of any nation-state depends on how effectively it harnesses all the available resources at its disposal. The foremost among these is the human resource. The development of human resources for national security is the task assigned to the NDC. It imparts knowledge to senior officers from not only the armed forces and civil services but also friendly foreign countries to help them make informed policy decisions related to national objectives and aims.
President Kovind said the role of the Armed Forces has expanded far beyond traditional military matters with the developments in military affairs and globalisation. It is clear that future conflicts in the complex defense and security environment will require a more integrated multi-state and multi-agency approach.
"The NDC Course, therefore, plays an important role in preparing the military and the civil service officers as strategic leaders to deal with the complex security environment in a comprehensive manner," the President added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:18 IST

Farmers don't have options: AAP MP Bhagwant Mann on stubble burning

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): At a time when Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is blaming stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana for air pollution in the national capital, party MP from Punjab, Bhagwant Mann on Thursday defended the farmers over the practice.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:13 IST

Railways gear up for winter fog season

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The occurrence of fog, especially in North India, during the winter months is a common weather phenomenon. Due to this, the movement of trains is severely affected, resulting in the train reaching late to their destination.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:10 IST

Tenure of Chief Justices should be minimum of 3 years: KK Venugopal

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Attorney General K K Venugopal on Thursday said that the tenure of Chief Justices across the country should be minimum of three years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:09 IST

Govt not against Lulu: AP Minister clarifies on cancellation of ...

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy on Thursday clarified that the state government is not against Lulu group but against the process in which the land was alloted to the company by the previous TDP government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:08 IST

Our aim is to make evidence-based policy-making integral part of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre's aim is to make evidence-based policy-making an integral part of governance by the year 2022.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:07 IST

Govt to open Passport Seva Kendra in Kartarpur

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the government is opening one Passport Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSKs) in Dera Baba Nanak so that people should not face difficulty in getting passports.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:59 IST

Union Minister Gadkari will speak to KCR to resolve TSRTC issue,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that he spoke to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him to resolve the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike and reinstate the employees by taking up with the issue with Telang

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:56 IST

Maharashtra: Congress Legislative Party meeting to be held tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on Friday at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, to elect their legislative party leader.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:46 IST

India seeks consular access to its 2 nationals arrested by Pakistan : MEA

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Expressing shock over the arrest of two Indians, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan in 2016-17, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday requested Islamabad to provide consular access to two of its nationals and sought their repatriation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:44 IST

C'garh: SpiceJet flight lands in Raipur after passenger...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A SpiceJet flight 6481 bound for Mumbai from Guwahati made a preacutionary landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur here on Thursday morning, after a passenger complained of heart problems.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:44 IST

'Good friend' PM Hasina to visit Kolkata on Friday to watch...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be in India tomorrow to watch the first day of the two-day test series between India and Bangladesh that will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata later in the day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:41 IST

PM should discuss disinvestment with all political parties:...

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak with experts about disinvestment and if required call meeting with all political parties.

Read More
iocl