FADA knocks SC door to protect dealers interest in BS-VI transition

New Delhi (India), Dec 18 (ANI): The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Wednesday filed an application in the Supreme Court "seeking modification of its order whereby it directed that no motor vehicle conforming to emission standard Bharat Stage-IV shall be sold or registered in the entire country with effect from April 1, 2020".

"With the current timeline of All India BS-VI fuel availability of 1st April most manufacturers will shift to 100 percent BS-VI Vehicle Production only by end February or first week of March," said Ashish Harsharaj Kale, FADA President.

"Looking at this timeline of BS-VI production and the current fluctuating demand situation, despite putting in the best of efforts, there is a possibility that many of our members are not able to ensure 100 percent liquidation of BS-IV inventory purchased by them in the course of business before the deadline of 1st April'20 fixed by the Supreme Court," he added.

Hence, "we have appealed to the Apex Court to protect the Inventory and in turn the dealership Survival of our members and allow us to Sell and Register Inventory Purchased before 1st of March 2020, which remains unsold by the March 31 beyond the current deadline of April 1," he added. (ANI)

