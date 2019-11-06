Fadnavis announces to immediately release first installment of compensation to farmers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday met the group of ministers who took stock of situation of the unseasonal rain-affected areas and announced that the first installment of assistance will be disbursed immediately.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with all those ministers who visited unseasonal rain-affected areas to take stock of the situation. All ministers briefed CM about the on-ground situation and submitted their observations and suggestions," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

According to the Chief Minister's office, Fadnavis announced that all measures will be taken just like in case of the drought situation and that the first installment of assistance will be given immediately and will not be linked with the loan account so farmers can keep the cash in hand.

"CM also directed to form an EGS scheme for cleaning of all farms, proper coordination with insurance companies as over 50lakh farmers are in insurance ambit and asked Finance Department to keep assistance to farmers as the top priority, more importantly as this is a rare situation in last 40 years," CMO added.

Fadnavis also directed various measures for farm laborers including food security.

State Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Diwakar Raote, Girish Mahajan, Ramdas Kadam, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Dr Anil Bonde, Subhash Deshmukh were among the ministers present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister had on November 2 said that the recent unseasonal rains have destroyed the harvested crops across the state and the farmers have suffered heavy losses due to the same. (ANI)

