Fadnavis conducts aerial survey of flood-affected Sangli, Kolhapur

Sangli/Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of Sangli and Kolhapur to take the stock of the situation.

Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, and Eknath Shinde accompanied Fadnavis.

22 rescue teams are deployed in Kolhapur, comprising five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 14 of the Indian Navy, and one each of Coastguard, Army column and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

In Sangli, a total of 11 teams are deployed in which eight are of NDRF, two are of Coastguard and one Army.

Another five NDRF teams have reached Pune and two teams each are en route to Kolhapur and Sangli and one to Pune.

The state has demanded five more NDRF teams to tackle the wrath of floods in the state.

Incessant rains in several parts across the state have resulted in massive waterlogging and flood-like situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway on a war footing in the rain-affected areas of the state. (ANI)

