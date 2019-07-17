Fadnavis holds review meeting on Dongri building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday held a review meeting in the aftermath of the building collapse in Dongri which claimed 13 lives.

Among those present in the meeting were Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Girish Mahajan, and Subhash Desai.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis today reviewed various issues in Mumbai in the aftermath of yesterday's #MumbaiBuildingCollapse incident at #Dongri. Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Girish Mahajan, Subhash Desai were present," read a tweet posted by the Chief Minister's Office.

The meeting was also attended by BMC Commissioner, Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Housing Department officials.

In the meeting, Fadnavis said legislation will be implemented for the redevelopment of "C1 category" buildings in the state. Moreover, two years' rent will be given to residents if they are not provided with transit location facilities, he added.

Compulsory cluster development will be done with MHADA as the developer, the Chief Minister's Office said in another tweet.

13 people were killed while nine others sustained injuries after a portion of a four-storeyed building in Dongri collapsed on Tuesday.

The BMC has claimed that it had classified the building in the "C1 category" back in 2017. This classification meant the building was meant "to be evacuated for demolition at the earliest".

Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who died in the building collapse. He also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the injured.

(ANI)

