Fadnavis holds roadshow in Gondia as part of 'Maha Janadesh Yatra'

Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In the course of his ongoing 'Maha Janadesh Yatra', Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday held a roadshow at Arjuni Road here.

Fadnavis addressed the crowd standing atop a vehicle and spoke about the work done by the government for the farmers. He grabbed small bundles of paddy crop in both his hands and waved to the crowd.

Earlier in the day, speaking on development issues, Fadnavis said, "Irrigation facilities were made available for 8,000 hectares in Gauspur. We are aiming for irrigation of 1,50,000 hectares in the coming year."

"We gave a bonus of Rs 500 on paddy crop in the five years we were in power," he added.

Fadnavis also alleged that the Opposition was preparing for a defeat by raising non-issues like finding fault with electronic voting machines (EVM) before the Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister is currently on a 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' in the run-up to upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Fadnavis addressed public meetings in Nagpur on Friday and Saturday. (ANI)

