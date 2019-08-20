Fadnavis, Jai Ram Thakur pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other leaders also paid rich homage to the former late Prime Minister by paying floral tributes on his statue at Sadbhavana Chowk in Shimla today.

On the occasion, bhajans and patriotic songs were also sung by the artists of the Information and Public Relations Department.

Earlier today, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders also paid tribute to late Prime Minister in the Parliament.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

