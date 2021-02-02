Fadnavis lauds adoption of Nashik Metro model in Union Budget

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and the present Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Monday greeted the people of Nashik as the city's metro model has been adopted as a national project in Union Budget 2021-21.



"Congratulations Nashik! Congratulations Nagpur! We are happy that the Government of India appreciates our innovative approach and accepts a model of Nashik Metro as a National Project. Not only this, but the Nashik Metro model will be implemented in other Indian cities too," said Fadnavis on Twitter.

"In today's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget, Government of India made a provision of Rs 2,092 crore for Nashik Metro. Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji! Nagpur Metro Phase-2 too got Rs 5,976 crore. Both these proposals were sent during our tenure of Maharashtra Government," added the former Chief Minister.

While announcing the Union Budget for 2021-21 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the amount of Rs 5,976 crores and Rs 2,092 crores would be provided to the Nagpur Metro Project Phase-II and the Nashik Metro Project respectively. (ANI)

