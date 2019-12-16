Fadnavis, other BJP MLAs wear 'I am Savarkar' caps to protest Rahul Gandhi's remark

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party legislators, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, wore orange caps with "I am Savarkar" printed over them as they arrived for the winter session of the Maharashtra assembly in Nagpur on Monday as a mark of protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark against VD Savarkar.

The matter pertains to Gandhi's remark at a rally where he had said that he would not apologise for his 'rape in India' remark as his name was not 'Rahul Savarkar'.

"I was asked by the BJP in Parliament yesterday to apologize for the comment. I was asked to apologize for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologize for truth," Gandhi had said.

The remark had sparked controversy and invited sharp criticism from political quarters. (ANI)

