Fadnavis requests Thackeray to take back its July 13 order

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take back its July 13 order.



In the order, Maharashtra government has authorised Jila Parishad CEO to appoint administrators in Gram Panchayats which are completing their tenures and elections can't be held there on time.



Politic appointments are being done in the name of Administrators, Fadnavis alleged in his letter and requests Chief Minister to stop this 'murder of democracy' at Panchayat level.



He also wrote in his letter that on one hand Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece editorials alleges that BJP is strangulating democracy and on other hand they are trying to kill democracy at very basic level in Gram Panchayats in the name of Administrator.



Letter also mentions that though state election commission has ordered for appointment of administrstors but it has nowhere asked to appoint political people as administrators. So CM should intervene at the earliest and take this July 13 order back in the interest of Democracy, he wrote. (ANI)

