Fadnavis submits memorandum to RBI Governor, requests easing of norms for funding under Self-Redevelopment Scheme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis submitted a memorandum to Reserve bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, requesting easing of norms for funding under the Self-Redevelopment Scheme.

He also urged to lift curbs put on state and district central cooperative banks on Thursday.



Fadnavis requested Governer Das to ensure that finance provided for self redevelopment schemes is kept out of the purview of commercial real estate.

"Met @RBI Governor Hon @DasShaktikanta ji to discuss and submit a detailed Memorandum to request easing of norms for funding by SCB/DCCBs to Co-operative Housing Societies under Self-Redevelopment Scheme," Fadnavis tweeted.

In the letter to RBI Governor, Fadnavis wrote, "I request you to ensure that the finance provided for Self Redevelopment Scheme is kept out of the purview of Commercial Real Estate and to uphold objective behind envisaging such a scheme to benefit common man so that the dream of our beloved Prime Minister becomes a reality." (ANI)

