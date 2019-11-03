Fadnavis to meet Shah tomorrow in Delhi to seek more assistance for Maha farmers: Sources

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking more assistance for unseasonal rain-affected farmers from Central government on Sunday in New Delhi, sources said.

Earlier on Sunday, Fadnavis said that the state government has already approved Rs 10,000 crore to provide relief to farmers affected by rains in the state.

"We have already approved Rs 10,000 crore. The state government stands firmly with farmers whose crops have been damaged due to heavy rains and all the necessary steps and assistance will be provided to them," he said.



The Chief Minister visited Lakhanwada, Chikhalgaon and Mhaispur villages in Akola district to inspect crop damages due to unseasonal rains and interacted with farmers.



"Will treat this situation like drought and have directed officials to do all surveys before November 6 and to organise camps in villages for the same," he said.



Fadnavis asked officials to act as a mediator between insurance companies and farmers to get early and maximum assistance and ensure not a single farmer be kept deprived from assistance.



He also asked them to provide all the assistance for the upcoming Rabi season, at a review meeting in Akola.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded Rs 25,000 per hectare from the government to help farmers.(ANI)