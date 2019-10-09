Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while speaking at Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while speaking at Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)

Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to Uddhav in Shiv Sena's next Dussehra rally: Sanjay Raut

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Addressing a mammoth gathering at the parties traditional Dussehra rally, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next Dussehra rally.
The rally was organized at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Speaking on the candidature for the post of Chief Minister in Maharashtra, Raut said, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in party's next Dussehra rally. Uddhav Thackeray aims to win all 124 seats in the upcoming elections and I believe we will surely be winning over 100 seats."
Raut further stated that the way government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena wants the government to implement a Uniform Civil Code in India in a similar manner.
"We support Central government's decision of revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and they should soon achieve Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well," said Raut.
Earlier on Tuesday, Thackeray also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the entire country soon.
"People used to question us on why we entered into a coalition with the BJP, today we say that we did it for the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Now I request Amit Shahji to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the nation," Thackeray said in his speech here.
Elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled for October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:31 IST

Telangana: Police books former AP minister Akhila Priya's...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Cyberabad police have booked former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ramudu for allegedly obstructing public servants' duty.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:16 IST

Maharashtra: Members of local Adicasi community pay tribute to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Members of the local Adivasi community paid tribute to the felled trees of Aarey forest in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:35 IST

Bihar: One dead, two injured after getting hit by car in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): One person died while two others were injured after a car hit them near Gaya Junction.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:33 IST

Bihar: Police van loses control, at least eight injured

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): At least eight people including woman police personnel were injured allegedly after a police van lost control in Akharaghat area of Muzaffarpur on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:33 IST

Pandya slammed for 'disrespectful' birthday wish for Zaheer

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya faced backlash from the cricket fans after he tweeted a video of him smashing former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan for a six in a match, on the latter's birthday. However, Khan came up with a witty response to Pandya's tweet.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:12 IST

HP: Nadda reviews AIIMS construction work in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, BJP working President JP Nadda assured the people of Bilaspur that AIIMS Hospital and medical college would come up soon here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:50 IST

Navratri celebrations conclude at Kanaka Durga temple with boat ride

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Marking an end to Dussehra celebrations, idols of Goddess Kanakadurga and Lord Malleswara were taken on the boat in river Krishna here in the evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:27 IST

The day Bhagwat acts on his message of unity, Cong will have no...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that the day when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and his followers start practising unity truly, the problems his party has with the RSS will cease to exist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 00:02 IST

Pune: Food delivery executive walks off with pet beagle!

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Usually online food delivery executives deliver food to homes or offices but a Pune couple to their horror found that one such deliveryman walked off with their beagle dog!

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:41 IST

Rajasthan: Seven people drown in Parbati river during Durga idol...

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Ten people drowned during Durga idol immersion in Parbati river on Tuesday in Dholpur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:33 IST

Haryana Police seizes cash, illicit liquor, narcotics ahead of polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Haryana Police has recorded a five-fold increase in the combined seizures of cash, illicit liquor and narcotics across the state in the first 16 days of the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in comparison to the same period during Parliamentary elect

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Shah should implement Uniform Civil Code in the country: Uddhav...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Addressing a mega crowd at the party's traditional Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park here, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement Uniform Civil Code in the entire country soon.

Read More
iocl