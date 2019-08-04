Failed to understand why Amarnath Yatra was stopped: Digvijaya Singh

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that he failed to understand why Amarnath Yatra was stopped.

Speaking to media persons here, Singh said: "First of all, I do not understand why Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were disturbed. When have terror activities stopped? Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that after demonetisation, terrorism will stop but it has not happened."

"As far as the deployment of security forces in the state is concerned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval should better know about it," he said.

"People are in fear because without any reason Amarnath Yatra was stopped. For no reason, 20,000 security personnel were kept on guard in the state. Every police station in the state has central forces deployed there. It an emergency-like situation," Singh said.

On being asked about Article 35 A, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said: "Article 35 A is a part of the Constitution and every political party should be consulted before taking any decision regarding it."

On August 2, the Indian Army had said that Pakistan terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces even recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.

Keeping security threats in view, the Jammu and Kashmir government advised all Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately". (ANI)

