Failure of system if progress in Science doesn't reach common man: Padma Shri awardee Dr Ravi Kannan

Silchar (Assam) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Oncologist Dr Ravi Kannan, who runs Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Silchar that caters to people from all socio-economic backgrounds, has been conferred with Padma Shri award this year in the category of medicine.

"I shifted to Assam from Chennai (Tamil Nadu) in 2007. It is all due to the teamwork of 350 individuals who work at the hospital. I think, if the progress made in Science does not reach the common man, then it is a failure of the system," Dr Kannan said.

This year's awardees comprise seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri recipients. (ANI)

