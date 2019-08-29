Faisal Patel appears before ED in Sterling Biotech case

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Faisal Patel, son of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the Sterling Biotech case.

His statement is being recorded under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Early, last month ED had summoned Bollywood actor Dino Morea and DJ Aqeel for questioning in the alleged Sterling Biotech bank fraud and money laundering case.

The ED sources had earlier told ANI that the investigation revealed that Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL)/Sandesara Group and its main promoters, namely, Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, and Deepti Sandesara have cheated Indian banks to the tune of Rs 14,500 crore. (ANI)

