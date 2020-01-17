Faith in democracy increases with every general election, says Om Birla

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla">Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday that "increasing vote percentages in every general election is a testimony of people's increasing faith in Indian democracy".

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day 7th conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly here, Birla also stressed on the need of disruption-free proceedings of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for more productivity.

"The vote percentage has gone up in each general election held after independence. This shows that people's faith in Indian democracy has increased. With it, the responsibility of our public representatives towards the people has also increased. It is their moral duty to fulfil the aspirations of people standing in the last queue," said Birla.

The two-day conference would discuss the reforms in the legislative businesses of the Assemblies.

Birla said while making laws the members should discuss it extensively and play an important role in it and added the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies should be made accountable and should play their role in winning people's confidence.

He said that Assemblies should keep monitoring the activities of the governments.

He urged the members to actively participate in committee meetings and share their viewpoint rising above party politics in public interest.

Birla said that there should be discussion and debate in the houses and an effort should be made by presiding officers that disruptions do not take place.

He said it was the responsibility of members to raise the standard of debate and maintain the traditions of the legislative.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Uttar Pradesh Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary, Speakers and Presiding Officers of state Assemblies also attended the conference.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel would address the concluding session.

The two-day conference will also discuss the capacity-building of legislators for scrutinizing budgetary proposals and enhancing the focus of legislators on legislative business.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will deliver the keynote address during the second Plenary.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) is composed of over 180 branches formed in Legislatures of Commonwealth countries enjoying parliamentary democracy. All the CPA Branches are geographically grouped into nine Commonwealth Regions. (ANI)

