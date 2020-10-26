Fake currency racket busted in Assam, four held

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 26 (ANI): Four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in prinking fake currency notes, Assam Police said on Sunday.

The police have seized a printing machine, ATM cards, mobile phones and laptop from their possession.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Nijam Uddin, Hamid Ali, Najrul Hussain, all residents of Islampur and Afzalur Rahman, a native of Ahmedpur.

"Based on the information, a team of Crime Branch, Guwahati along with the staff of Dispur Police Station searched a rented apartment at Fakruddin Ali Ahmed path and arrested four people," police said.

"Bundles of fake currency notes, a machine used to print fake notes, ATM cards, 14 mobile phones and a laptop have been seized from their possession. Further legal actions are being taken," police added. (ANI)