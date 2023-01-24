Fake ED officers loot crores from businessman's office, police nab two accused

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Two out of four persons were detained by Police on Tuesday for looting Rs 25 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 1.70 crores from a businessman's office by impersonating as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar area.

According to the police, four miscreants disguised as ED officers raided the businessman's office and looted Rs 25 lakh cash and three kilograms gold worth Rs 1.70 crores on Monday.

The fake ED officers also handcuffed an office employee, police said.



Police registered a case against the four accused under sections 394 (robbery), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Mumbai police nabbed two persons from Mumbai's LT Marg on Tuesday morning. They are currently being interrogated, police said.

A search operation for the rest two accused is underway. (ANI)

