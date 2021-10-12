Fake gun license racket: CBI raids house of ex-advisor to J-K's LG

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted a search at the house of the former advisor to Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor and retired IAS officer Baseer Ahmad Khan.

He was relieved from the post of advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha a week ago.

An official confirmed that a team of CBI from New Delhi accompanied by local police carried out the raid at the house of Khan at Bulbul Bagh Baghat in Srinagar. The search is still on.

"The raids are being carried at his residence for his alleged role in fake gun license racket," added the official.

It has been learnt that CBI has informed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about the development and role of Baseer Khan in fake gun license racket. Subsequently, the MHA relieved Baseer Khan from the post of Advisor. (ANI)