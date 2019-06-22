Fake IGP arrested in Bathinda

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], June 22 (ANI): Amrinder Singh, who impersonated as an Inspector General of Police (IGP), was arrested by the local police here on Saturday.

Police said that he used to cheat the innocent people in the name of social works.

Singh, who used to identify himself as an IGP, Progressive Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), and cheat the people by promising to make them members of the organisation.

Police said that Singh was arrested after a complaint was lodged by Bhola Singh, and his father Sukhdev Singh.

Reads the FIR: "A guy named Shiv Kumar took Rs 6 lakh from us. He said he will make us a member of the Human Rights Organisation. He told he is an IG and asked us to be a part of this organisation."

"When he started demanding money from us for various reasons, we started having doubts about him. After checking we got to know that he has given us fake identity cards," the FIR quotes complainants, as saying.

Police said Amrinder Singh is in their custody. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)