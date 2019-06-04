Fake IPS officer arrested in Jaipur, sent to Judicial custody

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 3 (ANI): Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police arrested an imposter, who pretended to be an IPS officer posted at CB-CID branch of State police, from Jaipur on 31 May. He has been sent to judicial custody.

Apart from the Khaki uniform, a fake ID card and a car with three stars and 'Government of India' written on it, IPS badges, and three air-pistols have been recovered from his possession.

The accused identified as Abhay Meena hails from Piloda village in Sawai Madhopur. He used to live in a rented flat in a multistory apartment in Jaipur. Pretending as an IPS officer, he also allegedly lured a woman from Uttarakhand on facebook and put up with her in a live-in relationship in Jaipur.

Meena had also allegedly mentioned on his Facebook page that he is a graduate from IIT Delhi though he is said to be a class 12th failed. "He was kept under three days police custody and today he has been sent to judicial custody," said Lalit Kishore Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. (ANI)

