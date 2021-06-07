Fake liquor racket busted by police in UP's Meerut, 8 arrested

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Meerut police busted a fake liquor racket and nabbed eight persons in this regard, informed Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahni.

The arrest was made on Saturday. The police have seized 60,000 litres of fake liquor and two tankers, amounting to worth Rs 4-5 crores in the raids. Meanwhile, the police team that conducted the raid would be awarded with Rs 2 lakh cash.





"They transported fake liquor from Punjab distillery to dhabas in Meerut. So far, we have arrested eight people. We have seized 60,000 litres of liquor and two tankers. The total recovery amounts to Rs 4-5 crores. An award of Rs 2 lakh cash has been announced for the police team that was involved in busting the fake liquor gang," said Sahni, while speaking to ANI.

He further informed that some of the accused identified have been involved in other cases relating to liquor previously. (ANI)

