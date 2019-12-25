Fake messages circulated on social media about closure of PGs, hostels in Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Fake messages are being circulated on social media platforms regarding the closure of PGs and hostels in Mukherjee Nagar area of the national capital, said the Delhi Police on Wednesday.

"Fake messages are circulating on social media on the closure of PGs/Hostels in Mukherjee Nagar area. We have registered a case against these fake messages. Appeal to all citizens to not believe these rumours," wrote Aslam Khan, DCP, North West Delhi, in a tweet.



Delhi Police officials have also requested the students residing in the area, not to believe the misinformation that is being peddled. An investigation is underway in this regard. (ANI)