Fake messages circulating on likely declaration of Emergency in mid-April: Indian Army

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Indian Army on Monday stated that "fake and malicious" messages are being circulated on social media about the likely declaration of Emergency in mid-April and deployment of Army to assist civil administration.

"Fake and malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid-April and deployment of Indian Army, veterans, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme to assist the civil administration. It's clarified that this is absolutely fake," the Army stated.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1,071 people as on Monday. (ANI)

