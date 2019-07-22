Fake narratives being peddled to incite Sikhs in UK and Canada, says army veteran

Chandigarh [India], July 22 (ANI): Lies and fake narratives are being peddled among the Sikh diaspora of the United Kingdom and Canada by the Khalistani extremists to incite them against India, an army veteran has asserted.

Brigadier (Retd.) DS Dhillon said that Indian Sikhs, who have been living in the UK and Canada for the past many years and have little idea of the ground situation in India, are consistently being fed with anti-India propaganda.

He accused Pakistan of constantly hatching plots to malign India.

"The UK and Canada have become hubs for extremist activities, especially of those who support Khalistan. The principal reason behind this is that a large number of Indian Punjabis are living there for a long time. They are told that atrocities are being meted out on Sikhs in Punjab. However, this is completely untrue and each individual is happy in India and has equal rights," Dhillon said.

"One particular section of Pakistan, which wants to spread terrorism in India, is behind this," he added

The Khalistani extremists, with the man and material support of Pakistan, have been using social media platforms to spew anti-India venom. In fact, some of their accounts are running within the coordinates of Pakistan.

A number of accounts with "Referendum 2020" and Khalistan flag as their display picture on Facebook and Twitter are actively maligning India.



Falsehoods and distortions of news are their forte. They have also been inviting youths in different parts of the UK and Canada to demonstrate against India. However, to their discontentment, they have failed to resonate amongst them.

These accounts have suffered further failure in India where they are not taken seriously by a bunch of Indians.

"Insurgency has been defeated in Punjab and they have been consistently trying to revive it for years. The youth of Punjab has seen the days of insurgency and they do not want to see it again. They want to see peace. Largely, the activities of these Khalistanis are limited to the soil of the UK and Canada only," said Dhillon.

Dhillon also cautioned the Canadian government of the extremists it was nurturing. Referring to the Kanishka bombing he said these people will be dangerous to its own security.

Even the Indian government had lodged a protest against the Canadian establishment for fraternizing with the people who spoke against Indian interest. (ANI)

