Fake notes worth Rs 7.9 cr seized in Odisha, 3 held

Koraput (Odisha) [India], March 2 (ANI): Fake Indian Currency notes worth face value of Rs 7.9 crore have been seized by the police in Koraput district of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to the police, three people have been arrested in connection with this case.



"All the notes were of Rs 500 denomination," the police said.

A case in this matter has been registered at Pottangi Police Station in the district under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

