Fake passport racket busted in Delhi; 6 including 5 Bangladeshi nationals arrested, 27 fake passports seized

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested six accused persons, including five foreign nationals for allegedly operating a fake passport racket. A total of 27 forged passports have also been seized, the police said on Friday.

"We've arrested 6 accused persons, including 5 Bangladeshi nationals who have Indian passports with them. On Sept 11, 3 were arrested during checking at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport). A case of cheating, forgery and under sections of Passports Act has been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Airport) Vikram Porwal informed.

"During further investigation, 3 associates have been arrested. All 6 accused are under police custody. Total 27 passports, 15 arrival/departure stamps of various countries, and other documents have been recovered. The investigation is underway," he added.



The arrested accused have been identified as Fozil Rabbi Shipon alias Salam Sardar, Akhtauzzaman Talukder, Rasal alias Sahidul Sekh, Vibhor Saini alias Vipul Saini, Saurabh Ghosh alias Bashir alias Miraj Sheikh, and Fahim Khan.

A case of cheating and forgery under sections 419/420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 12 Public Premises Act (PP Act) and 14 Foreigners Act has been registered at IGI Airport Police Station, September 11.

As per Delhi Police's press release, on September 11, two passengers namely Fozil Rabbi Shipon and Sahidul Sekh, along with their agent Akhtauzzaman Talukder had arrived at IGI Airport with an intention of boarding a Qatar Airways flight to Doha.



"They were intercepted by the CISF officials and upon checking their documents, they were found to be fake. Hence, a case was registered at PS IGI Airport and an investigation was taken up. Upon sustained interrogation of the 3 accused persons and technical surveillance, 3 more of their associates have been arrested, and further raids are continuing," the release stated.

During the course of interrogation, the arrested passengers disclosed that they had met an agent Akhtauzzaman Talukder in Delhi who arranged their journey for Serbia in lieu of Rs 2,00,000 and Rs 2,50,000. He also arranged another passport in the name of Salam Sardar, the police said.

Police then conducted a raid at agent Akhtauzzaman Talukder's residence at Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, and recovered 27 passports; 10 Indian, 2 Nepali, and 15 Bangladeshi.

"The main agent namely Akhtauzzaman Talukder has opened two fake companies with the name of Aatituk Import and Export OPC Pvt. Ltd and Aatituk Construction Pvt. Ltd. This gang issued invitation letters on the basis of these companies with the help of this, they procured fake/fraudulent visas of various countries," the release stated.

Further, it was informed that the cheque books issued from various banks in the name of Aatituk Import and Export OPC Pvt. Ltd. Were also recovered from his residence at Sarai Kale Khan. "Other seized items include Computers, Laptop, Mobile Phones, Stamps of various countries including Immigration and Visa stamps," the release added.

Further interrogation revealed that both the passengers and the agent Akhtauzzaman Talukder were having possession of both Indian as well as Bangladesh Passports.

"Agent Akhtauzzaman Talukder revealed that he is working as a travel agent and having his office at Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi. He arranged the journey of these two Bangladeshi nationals namely Fozil Rabbi Shipon alias Salam Sardar and Rasal alias Sahidul Sekh. He further disclosed that there is another agent namely Bashir who is also involved in the preparation/arranging of Indian Passport," police informed.

During the further course of the investigation, it was disclosed by the main agent that all this work of sending people was done with agents namely Bashir, Kuli-ur-Rehman, Fahim Khan and Vibhor Saini alias Vipul Saini.

The remaining agents were arrested through a series of raids conducted in Delhi NCR. "During sustained interrogation, they revealed that Vibhor Saini was instrumental in arranging the boarding of pax and immigration clearance inside the Airport for Bangladeshi Nationals. He earlier served as ground handling staff in Celebi at T-3. Fahim Khan and Bashir and Sourabh Gosh were also arrested after several raids conducted at various places in and around Delhi," they informed. (ANI)

