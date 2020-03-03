Fake UP Metro Rail website advertises job vacancy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday said that a fraudulent website has been created in the name of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) on which one fake vacancy notice is uploaded.

A press release from the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation said, "It has come to our notice that a fraudulent website (www.upmetrorailcorp.com) has been created in the name of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) by some unknown/unidentified miscreant person(s) on which one fake vacancy notice No. UPMRC/HR/Rectt/P/02/2020 dated February 28 has been uploaded and doing the rounds online through this malicious website which is not only hampering the image of the organization but also maligning the reputation of UPMRC on wide scale."

"The fake vacancy notice mentioned above has been uploaded on this fake website with the start date of registration being February 28 and closing date of application as March 27. It is hereby informed in public interest that the website with URL as www.upmetrorailcorp.com is fake and doesn't belong to or is associated with the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. in any form/by any means," the press note said.

"Moreover, no vacancy notice has been, made live by UPMRCL for any category at present. The authentic website of UPMRCL is the www.upmetrorail.com and the public is hereby requested to visit this link only for any official correspondence and information/query (including recruitment) related to UPMRCL," the press note added. (ANI)

