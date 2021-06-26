Fake vaccination drive: Kolkata Police forms SIT to investigate matter

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 25 (ANI): Two days after a man duped Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty for the fake vaccination drive in Kolkata, the police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

IMA State Secretary and TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen said, "When we realised that he (Debanjan Deb) is a fraud with bad intention, without wasting time, we lodged an FIR with Muchipara police station and requested them to take stringent action."

"It is an organised crime and police is taking its own course. I believe (Kolkata Municipal) Corporation has taken a significant role in reaching to beneficiaries to collect information whether they are having any side effects or not," Dr Sen said.

"We demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in a fake COVID vaccination drive case in Kolkata. The probe is underway but the matter requires CBI inquiry as it involves officials. We also want the Centre to look into it," said Sayantan Basu, West Bengal BJP General Secretary

"BJP will hold Lalbazar Abhiyaan (Kolkata Police headquarters march) against the law and order situation in the state with one lakh BJP workers next month," Basu added.



Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday claimed to have been duped by a man who posed as an IAS officer and requested the actor-turned-politician to be present at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by him in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata.

The TMC MP said she had attended the drive and even got herself vaccinated there to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccinations to contain the spread of the virus.

Based on a complaint by Chakraborty the Kolkata Police has also arrested a man identified as Debanjan Dev who had approached Chakraborty posing as an IAS officer.

"He said that he was running a special drive for transgenders and specially-abled persons and requested for my presence," the MP said.

"I took Covishield vaccine at the camp to motivate people for taking jabs. But I never received a confirmation message from CoWIN," she said.

Mimi lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police and the accused was arrested. (ANI)

