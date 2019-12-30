False rumours being spread against Centre regarding CAA: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Monday asserted that false rumours have been spread against the central government across the country regarding Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"All over the country, there are false rumours spread against the Central Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding CAA by several political parties, organisation and institutions which is not acceptable," Reddy said.

"Today, all over the country the NDA Government is working for the welfare of Indians, irrespective of caste or creed. There is no difference between the TRS, MIM and Congress. The MIM is governing the TRS and Congress from behind. I am urging all the political powers and parties that there is no mistake in the CAA and NRC," he said.

Stressing that there are false rumours and lies spread by the Opposition, Reddy said, "I ask Rahul Gandhi and the other leaders as to why are they not talking about the damage of public properties and several police officers are admitted to hospital after the violence."

Weighing in on the issue, BJP MLA Raja Singh said, "Immediately after Narendra Modi has been elected as the Prime Minister for the second time, he abrogated Article 370. Kashmir is considered the crown of India, it is ours now. These Congress people were going to separate Kashmir from India. But Narendra Modi has failed their plan."

"Along with that, Prime Minister Modi has also brought Triple Talaq in favour of our Muslim mothers and sisters. After that, as India was considered as an orphanage by the Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Afghanistan people, hence, the CAB has been passed in Parliament," he added.

The BJP leader too asserted that once upon a time in Pakistan, there were 23 per cent Hindus and now it has reduced to 3 per cent due to the harassment and assault by the Pakistani residents.

"I urge the Muslims to not fall in the trap of TRS, MIM, Congress and other parties who are spreading rumours about CAA. If you are a patriot then join us else your wish," he said. (ANI)

