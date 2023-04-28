Families meet arrested 'Waris Punjab De' members in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 27 (ANI): The family members of the arrested members of 'Waris Punjab De', lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail, arrived here from Punjab on Thursday and met them in jail.

A 10-member group comprising family members of eight 'Waris Punjab De' members, lodged in Dibrugarh jail, arrived here from Punjab on Thursday.

The members of the group include kin of Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajeke, Basant Singh, Gurinderpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh. The family members arrived to meet the jailed 'Waris Punjab De' members.

The group was led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee executive member and eminent lawyer Bhagwant Singh Sialka.

Notably, 10 'Waris Punjab De' members including Amritpal Singh are lodged in Dibrugarh jail under National Security Act (NSA).

After a chase of over a month, Khalistan sympathiser and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police in Moga on Sunday and later shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

The self-styled preacher was evading Punjab Police since March 18. Nine of Amritpal's aides who were arrested earlier were also lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

Earlier on Sunday, Amritpal was arrested from a Gurudwara in the Moga district of Punjab and reportedly also addressed a gathering before his arrest.



According to the officials, the arrest was done by combined efforts of the Punjab Police and Central intelligence agencies.

Earlier in March, pro-Khalistan supporters and associates of Amritpal Singh were shifted out of Punjab after Central Intelligence agencies raised concerns over possible jailbreak and repeat of the Ajnala incident.

Earlier on Sunday, the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) said that National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed this morning.

"NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode," said Sukhchain Singh Gill.

He said that the Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher was arrested in a joint operation by Punjab police and the intelligence wing.

"Amritpal Singh has been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam and further action will be taken as per law and order in the case. A warning has been issued against those elements trying to jeopardise the peace and harmony of the state," he said.

"...Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and the Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. To maintain sanctity, the Police didn't enter Gurudwara Sahib. He has been taken to Dibrugarh under NSA...", the IGP said.

Earlier, the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" as he was on the run earlier in March.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)

