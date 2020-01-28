Family attempts suicide in Indore, alleges harassment by money lender

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A family of three attempted suicide at Indore's DIG office on Tuesday, but the police personnel prevented them from committing the extreme act.

The family of three -- Suresh Tiwari, his wife Rita Tiwari and their daughter -- attempted suicide as they were suffering exploitation at the hands of a money lender.

They claimed that the police were not listening to their pleas. Fed up, they decided to attempt suicide.

DIG Ruchivardhan Mishra said: "Suresh Tiwari and Rita Tiwari, who are residents of Dwarkapuri, had made a transaction with Gunwant Jain. Both of whom came to complain today about him. The matter has been referred to Dwarkapuri Police Station."

Rita Tiwari said that she had taken money from Jain, who in return had taken possession of her house. "We complained to the police many times but no action was taken. So, we had no other option but to commit suicide," Rita said. (ANI)

