Family buries minor's body after finding it in 'suspicious condition' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The family members of a minor girl buried her body after she was found dead in "suspicious conditions" at their residence in East Delhi's Ashok Nagar area, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the body was dug out from a cemetery in Kotla village and sent to a hospital for post mortem. An inquest proceeding has also been initiated in the matter.

Some neighbours had on June 22 informed officials at Ashok Nagar police station that a girl living with her family on a rented accommodation had committed suicide, police said. A team of police officials was sent to the area for inspection, following which the incident came to light.

It was revealed that family members had buried the body of the girl in a nearby graveyard on Sunday night, police said.

In the initial investigation, it appears to be a suicide case but anything can only be said with certainly after the post mortem report comes, police added. (ANI)

