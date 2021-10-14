Family in Karnataka's Hubli organising toy exhibition on Dasara for past 30 years

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): A family in Karnataka's Hubli has been organising a toy exhibition on the occasion of Dasara every year for the last 30 years.

The Dasara festival signifies the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated in many ways across India. People from the southern states celebrate by exhibiting colourful toys termed 'bombe habba' in Kannada or 'bommala koluvu' in Telugu.

Speaking to ANI, Bharati Nandkumar, a family member said, "We display dolls of Dashavatara, Ramavatara, Ashtalakshmi and others to explain to children the stories linked to these avatars."



Sharnaya, a daughter-in-law of Bharati said the concept of celebrating Dasera is very unique and interesting.

"This kind of celebration of the Dasara is very new to me as it is not being done in my mother place. We used to celebrate the festival by doing the Durga puja only. When I saw this concept I really like it," she said.

Sharnaya further said, "The concept is great and introducing the mythology stories to kids in this way is really interesting." (ANI)

