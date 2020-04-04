Family member of former Golden Temple Hazoori Ragi tests positive for coronavirus

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 4 (ANI): A family member of Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, has tested positive for coronavirus.

"A close family member of Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, has also tested positive for the COVID19," said TP Singh, Assistant Health Officer, Jalandhar on Saturday.

Giani Nirmal Singh, a bronchial asthma patient, had tested positive for COVID19 and passed away on April 2. He was a recipient of Padma Shri.

Punjab has reported 57 confirmed cases of coronavirus of which one person has been cured and five died. (ANI)

