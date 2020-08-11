Family members of cop who died in ecounter in Kanpur's Bikru village meet UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Family members of Sub-Inspector Nebulal, who lost his life during an encounter in Kanpur's Bikru village last month, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth here on Sunday.

The deceased policeman's wife Shyama Devi, son Arvind Kumar and brother-in-law Rajendra met Adityanth at his residence in Lucknow.

Kumar, son of the deceased policeman, said, "We have come here to submit some applications to the Chief Minister."

"The chief minister had said that all criminals involved in the incident will not be spared and as of now most of them have been punished. I am satisfied with the work done by the state government and I am hopeful that those criminals who are not punished yet will be punished in future," he said.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter that took place last month.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Dubey in an encounter on July 10 after he 'attempted to flee' while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain. (ANI)