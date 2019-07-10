Family members of fishermen held captive in Dubai seeks MEA intervention

Navsari [Gujarat], July 10 (ANI): Family members of the five Indian fishermen who have been held captive by their employees in Dubai from seven months have sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for their release.

The fishermen were held captive in January after they allegedly strayed into the territorial waters of the UAE.

Their fishing boats have been seized and they are reportedly forced to work as labourers under extreme conditions for excessive hours.

All the five fishermen are the residents of Gujarat's Navasari district.

The family members of the fishermen do not have enough money to pay for their release, following which they have sought the intervention of the MEA into the matter. (ANI)

