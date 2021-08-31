Family members of Singhraj Adhana express happiness on his win, hope for gold medal in next event

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], August 31 (ANI): After Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana clinched a Bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Tuesday, his family members rejoiced the moment and said he has made the whole country proud.

His father Prem Singh Adhana told ANI, "I am very happy and proud of him and wish him best for the upcoming matches. He used to take his nephew to a shooting range. From there, he developed a passion for the sport."

"I am happy to see his efforts bearing fruits. We are hoping for a gold medal in his next event. I am also a shooter and recently achieved 6th rank at the national level. We are hoping to play in the next Olympics together. Many congratulations to him," said Kavita Singh, wife of Singhraj Adhana.



"We are very happy as he made the whole country proud. Our grandfather was a second world war fighter who received the gallantry award and he continuing his legacy, he has won a medal for the country," Udham Singh Adhana, younger brother of Singhraj Adhana.

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana clinched a bronze medal in the P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final here at Asaka Shooting Range.

This is Indian's shooting contingent second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after the 19-year-old Avani Lekhara became the first woman from the country to win a gold medal on Monday. China's Chao Yang created a Paralympic record with 237.9 points to win gold while another Chinese Xing Huang grabbed silver with 237.5 points. (ANI)

