Family members pay tribute to Dr Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary at his memorial

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:38 IST

President Kovind meets officer-trainees of Military Engineer Service

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met with the officer-trainees of the Military Engineer Service (MES) at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and urged them to be innovative in their approach to think how the life of the soldiers can be made more comfortable.