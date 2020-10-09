Family members, political leaders pay tribute as mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan arrive at Patna airport

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 9 (ANI): His son Chirag Paswan and other family members paid tribute as the mortal remains of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan arrived at Patna airport from Delhi on Friday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav were also present at the airport.



Earlier today, the mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan were brought from Delhi to Patna. The union minister had passed away on Thursday. He was 74.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several other leaders had paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital.

Ram Vilas Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given additional charge of the ministry. (ANI)

