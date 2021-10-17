Family mourns demise of Sagir who shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Family members mourned the demise of labourer Sagir Ahmad who was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday and demanded financial assistance from the state government.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmad's brother, Mohammad Naeem said, "He had been working there for the past year due to COVID-19 pandemic. He had four daughters and a son."

Demanding financial assistance for the victim's family, Naeem said that the state government should provide financial help to the family as he was the only bread earner. "Earlier today, we received a call from Kashmir police. They told us to reach there and collect Ahmad's body. But we are poor people, how will we afford to visit Kashmir," his brother added.

The local councillor of the Saharanpur district hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government and said that it should provide employment opportunities in the state itself.

"Centre is promoting skill and development programmes across the country, but here labours need to visit any other place for employment opportunities. I think the Uttar Pradesh government should provide these opportunities here so that we do not need to go to any other state," Mansoor, the local councillor said.



Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir police said that two non-local labourers, who had been fired upon by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama, has succumbed to injuries.

According to the police, the area was cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists is underway.

The police, in a series of tweets, said, "A gol gappa seller Arbind Kumar Sah, from Bihar's Banka, killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Terrorists fired upon 2 non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama. Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka, Bihar succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh was critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned and searches started," tweeted Kashmir zone police.

The police further informed, "Non-local labourer Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was critically injured in a terror attack in Pulwama, also succumbed to his injuries." (ANI)

